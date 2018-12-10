Moi Virunthu in U.S. to raise funds for cyclone victims in Tamil Nadu

Home States Tamil Nadu

A group of Tamil women residing in the US organised a Moi Virunthu (community feast) to raise funds for cyclone-affected residents of a village in Pudukkottai district. 

By K Ezhilarasan
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A group of Tamil women residing in the US organised a Moi Virunthu (community feast) to raise funds for cyclone-affected residents of a village in Pudukkottai district. Members of Vaagai Women Empowerment Team in North Carolina organised Moi Virunthu on Saturday and raised funds to help residents of LN Puram village and surrounding areas near Alangudi in Pudukkottai.  

Though the organisers were not native of the district, the plight of the cyclone victims made them take the initiative.

Speaking to Express, Lavanya, a software engineer, said “Last year, a Moi Virunthu was organised in North Carolina to raise funds to contribute towards establishing the Harvard Tamil Chair. Various restaurants supporting the cause sponsored the event by providing delicacies from their kitchens. This time, we asked the women in our team to cook their favourite items at home and bring them to the event, in addition to dishes sponsored by the restaurants.”

Organisers said attendees appreciated individuals who contributed to the menu. Invites were sent out by the organisers to Tamils in North Carolina through Facebook, WhatsApp and also e-mail. Showcasing overwhelming support to the event, about 200 people participated and donated money after having lunch. Most came with their family members.

A few persons from the Telugu community attended and contributed to the cause. A South Indian restaurant — 6 flavours — in Raleigh provided its dining area to conduct Moi Virunthu besides contributing to the menu.

Jenefer, a member of the team, said, “A few days before the event, we were worried about the snow forecast for Saturday but the weather cooperated. The event was a huge success.”

Yamini, who played a significant role in organising the event, said Rs 5,000 was collected through the event. Another Moi Virunthu event is scheduled to take place in Frisco in Texas, on December 16.

Sathish Kumar, a teacher from Pudukkottai, said, “We teachers run Kalvialargal Sangamam, an association that aims at improving the education sector. Earlier, the Vaagai women’s team helped us. They have now organised the event to help villagers. With the money they would be sending, we will set up solar-powered streetlights at LN Puram and nearby villages.” 

Moi Virunthu is common in parts of Pudukkottai and Thanjavur districts in Tamil Nadu. After Cyclone Gaja ravaged Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukkottai districts, volunteers from across the world extended a helping hand to support people with their rehabilitation.

Unlike relief work conducted during previous natural calamities like the tsunami in 2004, Cyclone Thane in 2011 and the Chennai and Cuddalore floods in 2015, this time, more women volunteers have come forward to contribute to relief work.

More women take part in relief works

Unlike previous years, more women are seen visiting the affected areas and distributing relief material or gathering and sending them from distant places

