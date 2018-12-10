Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: New India Code turns repository of all legislative documents as upload begins

The New India Code is a single official website that will host every Central law and its subsidiary Acts along with rules and procedures.

Court Hammer

Image used for representational purpose.

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government has begun uploading legislative documents on the New India
Code web portal in consultation with the National Informatics Centre. This comes after the Delhi High Court in December last year laid down stipulations that needed to be included in the portal.

The stipulations included uploading of legislative documents-acts, rules, regulations and subordinate
legislations by the State governments. The New India Code is a single official website that will host every Central law and its subsidiary Acts along with rules and procedures. It will be a database of all Central enactments that are in force and their subordinate legislations made from time to time.

With the help of this system, retrieving of any Central government Act and its relevant subordinate legislations has been simplified and made user-friendly and accessible. Official sources said all the departments have been asked to submit action taken reports about uploading of legislative documents, including rules, regulations, notifications, and circulars, pertaining to the State government
and relevant authorities.

It is learnt that the Chief Secretary is monitoring closely the efforts made by the State to upload all the Acts and each department has appointed a nodal officer, who will liaise with the law department library and ensure the Acts are valid and relevant to the department. Once it is validated it will be uploaded in
the New India Code web portal in consultation with National Informatics Centre.

Sources said that as many as 638 relevant Acts have been identified by the State government. The initiation of New India Code portal was started when a writ petition was filed in the Delhi High Court
by one Vansh Sharad Gupta in 2016 seeking online access to the Indian laws.

New India Code web portal

