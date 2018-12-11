Another cyclone? Depression likely to approach north Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Meteorological department on Monday said a depression was forming in the Bay of Bengal and is likely to move towards north Tamil Nadu and coastal Andhra’s coast.The IMD bulletin said the low pressure area over Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining central parts of South Bay of Bengal with associated cyclonic circulation, is likely to become more marked during the next 48 hours and is likely to concentrate into a depression during the subsequent 24 hours. It is likely to move northwest towards north Tamil Nadu and south Coastal Andhra Pradesh coast.

Numerical weather models are indicating that conditions are favourable for the system to intensify into a cyclonic storm and impact north TN around December 15-16.Weather blogger Pradeep John said sea surface temperature, tropical cyclone heat potential and wind sheer, are perfectly placed for intensification of the system. “By and large, there is consensus among the weather models on cyclone formation around December 15-16. There will be lot more clarity in next 2-3 days,” he said.

A warning has been issued advising fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next three days. It is valid till December 11 for fishermen operating in central parts of south Bay of Bengal, and those operating in southwest Bay of Bengal are advised not to venture into sea on December 12-13.