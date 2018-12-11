Pay rules: Tenure of Siddique panel extended

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench extended the tenure of the one-man committee of M A Siddique IAS to rectify the anomalies consequent to the implementation of the Tamil Nadu Revised Pay Rules, 2017 and to make specific recommendations to the government on the anomalies considered by the committee.

Passing interim orders on a PIL filed by advocate Loganathan to restrain the Joint Action Committee of Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Organisation (JACTTO-GEO) from entering into indefinite strike, a Bench comprising Justices K K Sasidharan and G R Swaminathan authorised the one-man committee to consider the representation of JACTTO-GEO on the payment of the 21 months of arrears.

The Court directed the committee to file its report before January 5, 2019 and sought report of State appointed one-man committee, headed by retired IAS officer T S Sridhar, in a sealed cover.