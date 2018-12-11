Stalin invites political bigwigs for Karuna’s statue unveiling

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin invited various leaders in New Delhi, on Monday, for the unveiling of Karunanidhi’s statue.MK Stalin, president of the principal opposition party of the Tamil Nadu Assembly, visited New Delhi on Sunday for participating in the meeting of opposition parties, that was organised by Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Meanwhile, Stalin has invited various leaders for the unveiling of Karunanidhi’s statue that has been slated on December 16 at the party headquarters here.

On Monday, he invited Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, and handed over the invitation to him. Thereafter, he posted on his Twitter handle:”Met Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal in Delhi and invited him for the unveiling of Thalaivar Kalaignar’s statue in Chennai on 16 December. It was a good meeting and we had an interesting conversation on many topics,” he elaborated.He also met Sharad Pawar, former Union minister.