Vellore: Class II student files police complaint as father reneges on toilet promise

The girl said her father had promised her to construct a toilet if she could obtain first rank in the class. However, he failed to keep his promise, prompting her to knock the doors of the station.

Published: 11th December 2018 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 11:34 AM

Toilet

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A class II student from Ambur has approached the police with a complaint against her father for failing to fulfil his promise of constructing a toilet in their house.

Accompanied by her mother, seven-year-old E Hanifa Zaara stepped into the All Women Police Station on Monday to lodge a complaint with sub-inspector Valarmathi seeking to arrest her father Ihssanullah or get a written assurance from him on the matter.

The girl said her father had promised her to construct a toilet if she could obtain first rank in the class, which she has been doing since LKG. However, he failed to keep his promise, prompting the girl knock the doors of the police station.

“I did not tell my class teacher about this because I was ashamed to do so. However, I preferred to approach the police as that would be able to take steps,” Zaara told Express. She added, “My mother tried to stop me, but I insisted on taking me to the police station.”

She said a police official had assured her of getting a toilet constructed through government funding. “The officer said government (authorities) will get us a toilet constructed in our house,” she said.

Hours after Zaara made the complaint, an official from the Ambur municipality visited her house and promised to take immediate action for construction of the toilet.

