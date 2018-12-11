Works of two dams in Ponnaiyar, Vellaiyar rivers inaugurated

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami unveiled the foundation stones for two dams that will be constructed in the Ponnaiyar and Vellaiyar rivers, via videoconferencing from the Secretariat, according to a release from his office. While the 376.5-metre-long dam across the Ponnaiyar river will be constructed between the Thalavanur in Villupuram and Enathimangalam in Cuddalore, at a cost of Rs 25.35 crore, the 200-metre-long dam across the Vellaiyar near Cuddalore, will be constructed at a cost of Rs 15.77 crore. The Chief Minister also inaugurated 9 groynes constructed between Ernavur Kuppam and Ennore at the cost of Rs 39.38 crore to prevent soil erosion.