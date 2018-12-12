Home States Tamil Nadu

Centre takes USD 31 million loan to develop Tamil Nadu's tourism

The project will support the conservation and restoration of eight heritage monuments, a museum, three temples, and a pond.

Published: 12th December 2018 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

The Brihadeeswarar Temple in Thanjavur, popularly known as the Big Temple, stands tall, magnificent and resplendent on the night of the Maha Shivaratri on Friday (M K Ashok Kumar | EPS)

Brihadeeswarar Temple in Thanjavur. Image used for representative purpose. (M K Ashok Kumar | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central government has signed a loan agreement for USD 31 million with the Asian Development Bank to improve the tourism industry in Tamil Nadu. The southern state is one of the top revenue generators from tourism as its centuries-old temples are a big attraction for foreigner tourists.

A statement from the Press Information Bureau of the Central government said the loan would be utilised to build up the Tamil Nadu tourism industry.

“The increased tourism traffic generated by this project will generate extra jobs in Tamil Nadu, especially through skills training and community based activities targeting the poor and women,” Kenichi Yokoyama, Country Director for ADB was quoted in a press release.

The project will support the conservation and restoration of eight heritage monuments, a museum, three temples, and a pond. The project also covers building various facilities at the sites, including information centers, rest centers and toilet blocks with facilities served by solar powered lighting and energy efficient lighting. The estimated completion date is June 2020, the press release said.

The recent three-year action agenda of the union government envisages the hospitality, travel and tourism sector as a major driver of growth and employment.

