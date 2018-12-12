CM Edappadi Palaniswami declares open five bridges in three districts

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami declared open five bridges constructed at a total cost of Rs 5.04 crore in Nagapattinam, Tiruvallur and Tiruvarur districts, through video-conferencing at the Secretariat on Monday.

He also inaugurated a new panchayat union office at Watrap in Virudhunagar district built at a cost of

Rs 2.50 crore.

The chief minister also declared open four godowns of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, built at a total cost of Rs 6.05 crore, and two godowns for fertilisers with 1,000-tonne capacity, built at a cost of Rs 1.30 crore.

