Tamil Nadu: Encumbrance certificate available online now

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : There is no need now to stand in queue in front of the Sub-Registrar offices to get the encumbrance certificate, a certificate of assurance that the property in question, is free from any legal or monetary liability such as a mortgage or an uncleared loan, signed and sealed before proceeding to your bank to get loans or transfer of property.

Now, the certificate will be digitally signed and provided to applicants online, thus ensuring transparency and achieving the goal set by the State government in 2013 to have all registration department services online, said Inspector General of Registration, J Kumaragurubaran, after the inauguration of the services by Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated three sub-registrar offices built at a cost of Rs 2.19 crore.

Giving out details about the QR-coded encumbrance certificate, Kumaragurubaran said, “Under this process, we have amended the rules to make the certificate digitally signed instead of electronically signed. Under this, the applicant will choose the property of his choice and then pay the fee after which the application will automatically be directed to the back end of the office,” said Kumaragurubaran.

“After the same, each and every paper will have a QR code and digital signature will appear on the last page. It will be converted to a PDF file and sent it to you. All you have to do is to scan the QR code through your mobile phone and you will access the encumbrance certificate,” he added.Due to the initiative of the Chief Minister, it was also ensured that applicants do not face trouble in having the transaction online, limited to 11 banks only while registering the documents. “Now it is extended to 58 banks, and covers credit, debit and other cards,” said Kumaragurubaran.

The government by now has made several services available online in rural areas such as to get marriage certificates, society registration, chits or chit funds registering, NOCs, besides providing death and birth certificates. “The birth and death certificates will now be available online for rural applicants only,” he said.“Now all the components of the Registration department are online, except urban integration of the services which we expect to be done by January,” said Kumaragurubaran.

