EPS, OPS exhort cadre to put in full efforts for polls

 Meanwhile, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam presented 14  autorickshaws to functionaries in North Chennai for expediting party works

Published: 12th December 2018 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edapadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam meeting district secretaries of AIADMK at the party office in Chennai on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami  and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Tuesday exhorted AIADMK functionaries to put in their fullest possible efforts to win all the by-elections and  Lok Sabha polls which are just four months away.  

Addressing district secretaries at the party headquarters here, both leaders reminded them that this will be the first major election the party will be facing in the absence of the late leader J Jayalalithaa and as such they should strive to ensure victory in the ensuing by-elections and in Lok Sabha elections. They asked the district secretaries to start the groundwork for the Lok Sabha elections immediately.

 Meanwhile, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam presented 14  autorickshaws to functionaries in North Chennai for expediting party works.  Answering mediapersons queries, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar denied as wrong reports of merger of AMMK with AIADMK. Responding to a question, he said the intimation about convening the annual general council will be made very soon.  

