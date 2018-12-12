Home States Tamil Nadu

MDMK, VCK settle spat over Dravidian movement's contribution to Dalits

Thirumavalavan too said Vaiko was a straight-forward, kindhearted person who never had a cunning mentality.

Published: 12th December 2018 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

VCK chief Think Thirumavalavan met MDMK general secretary Vaiko at his Anna Nagar residence amidst recent spat (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After embarrassing moments between MDMK general secretary Vaiko and VCK functionary
Vanni Arasu following a verbal spat between them that lasted a week, leaders of both parties on Tuesday buried the hatchet and called the duel a 'passing cloud in their political journey'.

Thirumavalvan called on Vaiko at the latter's Annanagar residence and clarified the issues. After the meeting, answering reporters' queries, Vaiko said, "I always wished that Thirumavalavan to come up in politics. Neeradithu neer vilagumaa ? (Can water be divided by a stroke of water)."  

Thirumavalavan too said Vaiko was a straight-forward, kindhearted person who never had a cunning mentality.

It all started when Vaiko gave an interview to a television channel. The interviewer asked Vaiko whether Dravidian parties had ensured devolution of power to Dalits sufficiently.  Angered by this, Vaiko said many Dalits were working at his home and that he was treating them equally.

Disturbed by this reply, VCK deputy general secretary Vanni Arasu posted a response in his Facebook account stating that Vaiko's response to the question had only indicated his 'mentality of overlordship' and there was no connection between devolution of powers to Dalits and saying that Dalits were working at his
home.  He also expressed his pain over Vaiko's statement.

Following this, Vaiko said Vanni Arasu's remarks had pained him and recalled that he had given Rs 30 lakh to Thirumavalavan for election campaign during 2006 Assembly elections.  Clarifying the issue, Thirumavalavan said indeed Vaiko gave the money but as an assistance for the election work and he had never demanded that from him. Further, on Thirumavalavan's instructions, Vanni Arasu removed the post in his Facebook account.

However, this did not pacify Vaiko. When he tried to contact Vaiko to tender an apology, he did not succeed.

As this duel came after DMK treasurer Durai Murugan's remark that MDMK and VCK were just friends of DMK and they were not allies, there were speculations that the difference of opinions between MDMK and VCK might harm the unity of DMK-led alliance.  But leaders of both parties denied that.

On Tuesday, to put and end to the issue, Thirumavalvan met Vaiko and clarified the issues.

