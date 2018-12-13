AIADMK will be beaten like BJP governments: Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin said in a letter to party functionaries that the AIADMK-led government would be defeated the way the BJP-led governments were defeated in the northern states.

“A mega alliance has emerged in New Delhi to unseat the fascist BJP, which is trying to destroy the harmony of the country, and protect the democracy and the State’s rights. The victory results of the three state assembly elections, brings happiness after a day of forming of the mega-alliance. It is a duty of the DMK to convey our wishes to Rahul Gandhi, who led the victory,” Stalin said.