Home States Tamil Nadu

Centre yet to release funds post Gaja: Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar

Udhyakumar said initially, Tamil Nadu had sought Rs 1,431 crore towards interim relief but later, asked for Rs 2,700 crore for this purpose, and provided necessary information.

Published: 13th December 2018 01:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Cyclone Gaja. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly a month has passed after cyclone Gaja played havoc in the lives of the people of the delta districts. But the Central government is yet to release any funds either towards interim relief or for the ongoing restoration works. 

However, Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar is highly confident that the Centre would extend its helping hand soon. In this connection, on Wednesday, the minister made a fervent plea to the Central government for early disbursal of financial assistance for the restoration works in the delta districts.  

“It is high time for the Central government to come to the rescue of the people who had lost their livelihood resources due to the cyclone. We hope it will extend the assistance as it had for Kerala by releasing over Rs 3,048 crore for restoration works in the flood-affected areas recently,” the minister said, addressing a press conference. 

The minister refused to take a question on whether the Central government was acting in a partial manner. “It is not time to make such comments. It is time to help the affected people. Already, the State government has been doing its best. With Central aid, we can do more.”

However, responding to a question, the minister clarified that the fund disbursed recently was towards the second instalment of the State Disaster Response Fund due for the year and not towards the interim relief or restoration works. 

Udhyakumar said initially, Tamil Nadu had sought Rs 1,431 crore towards interim relief but later, asked for Rs 2,700 crore for this purpose, and provided necessary information. But so far, nothing has come from the Centre.

The minister said, “So far, the State government has released over Rs 1,400 crore towards the ongoing restoration works in the cyclone-affected areas.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
The bride, Isha Ambani, Ivy League-educated daughter of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and the groom, Anand Piramal, son of industrialist Ajay Piramal got married Wednesday in the grandest ceremonies the world has ever witnessed costing about USD 100 million. (Photo: AP)
SEE PICTURES | Wedding of the year in every sense - Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal hitched
A high-speed train hit a railway engine and crashed into a pedestrian overpass at a station in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday, killing 9 people and injuring more than 40 others. (Photo | AP)
Turkey train crash leaves 9 dead, several injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp