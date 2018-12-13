Centre yet to release funds post Gaja: Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly a month has passed after cyclone Gaja played havoc in the lives of the people of the delta districts. But the Central government is yet to release any funds either towards interim relief or for the ongoing restoration works.

However, Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar is highly confident that the Centre would extend its helping hand soon. In this connection, on Wednesday, the minister made a fervent plea to the Central government for early disbursal of financial assistance for the restoration works in the delta districts.

“It is high time for the Central government to come to the rescue of the people who had lost their livelihood resources due to the cyclone. We hope it will extend the assistance as it had for Kerala by releasing over Rs 3,048 crore for restoration works in the flood-affected areas recently,” the minister said, addressing a press conference.

The minister refused to take a question on whether the Central government was acting in a partial manner. “It is not time to make such comments. It is time to help the affected people. Already, the State government has been doing its best. With Central aid, we can do more.”

However, responding to a question, the minister clarified that the fund disbursed recently was towards the second instalment of the State Disaster Response Fund due for the year and not towards the interim relief or restoration works.

Udhyakumar said initially, Tamil Nadu had sought Rs 1,431 crore towards interim relief but later, asked for Rs 2,700 crore for this purpose, and provided necessary information. But so far, nothing has come from the Centre.

The minister said, “So far, the State government has released over Rs 1,400 crore towards the ongoing restoration works in the cyclone-affected areas.”