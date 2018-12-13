DMK seeks CBI investigation in cash for vote scam during RK Nagar bypoll

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin has urged the Chief Election Commissioner to order a CBI probe into the alleged cash for vote scam in the RK Nagar bypoll.

A team of DMK MPs, led by Kanimozhi, handed over a petition in this regard to Chief Election Commissioner on Wednesday.

In the petition, Stalin said the Election Commission (EC) had passed an order for cancelling RK Nagar by-election after analysis the report of I-T department.

A case was registered by Abiramapuram police following a complaint by the Returning Officer based on evidence given by I-T department.

But, the case was quashed by High Court as the State did not bring to the notice of the court that a Division Bench was monitoring the probe.