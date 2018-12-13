DMK seeks CBI investigation in cash for vote scam during RK Nagar bypoll
In the petition, Stalin said the Election Commission (EC) had passed an order for cancelling RK Nagar by-election after analysis the report of I-T department.
Published: 13th December 2018 01:40 AM | Last Updated: 13th December 2018 08:57 AM
CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin has urged the Chief Election Commissioner to order a CBI probe into the alleged cash for vote scam in the RK Nagar bypoll.
A team of DMK MPs, led by Kanimozhi, handed over a petition in this regard to Chief Election Commissioner on Wednesday.
A case was registered by Abiramapuram police following a complaint by the Returning Officer based on evidence given by I-T department.
But, the case was quashed by High Court as the State did not bring to the notice of the court that a Division Bench was monitoring the probe.