Tamil Nadu NCSC headless for over six months, cases managed from Pune

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu chapter of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), has been headless for more than six months and is being managed by the additional in-charge who operates from Pune, according to vice-chairman, L Murugan.

Murugan told Express that NCSC had written to the ministry to fill up the posts. “It will be notified soon,” he said.

Currently, there has been a huge backlog of cases. The number of cases reported under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, in Tamil Nadu, during 2015, was 1,822, in 2016, it was 1,476 cases, and in 2017, the reported cases were 1,381. In 2018 till March, 223 incidents were reported.

Anbuvendan of Republican Trade Union of India, said he has sent a complaint to New Delhi to look into the issue and appoint a director for Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry.

“Till now no action has been taken in this regard. They are deputing someone in Pune. The hearing is being held on public holidays during which the government officials are hardly present,” he said.

He also alleged that on a single day, 35 cases pertaining to atrocities on Scheduled Castes, are being heard. “The main aim is to dispose as many cases without giving a proper hearing,” he alleged.

The Republican Trade Union also alleged that NCSC state office is also facing a fund crisis and Union minister has been urged to provide funds for running the office.

