Tamil Nadu on its toes as Met department confirms cyclone forming in Bay of Bengal 

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

CHENNAI: Even before Tamil Nadu recovers from the aftershock of cyclonic storm 'Gaja', which inflicted heavy casualty both in terms of human and agri loss, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday has confirmed the formation of another cyclonic storm in Bay of Bengal and heading towards northern Tamil Nadu.

In the mid-day bulletin, the met department said the depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal moved north-­northwestwards with speed of 8 kmph during past 3 hours and lay centred at 8.30 am on Thursday over the southeast Bay of Bengal about 830 km east-southeast of Trincomalee ( Sri Lanka), 1150 km southeast of Chennai and 1330 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

"It is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression in next 12 hours and into a cyclonic storm during subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move north-westwards towards Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamilnadu coasts during next 72 hours," the IMD said.

Meanwhile, the official in State disaster management cell told the Express that the state machinery is full geared-up to respond to the situation as and when it arrives.