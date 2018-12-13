Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Sculptors to bring back tales of unsung dalit activists

Activists like Veerammal, Vanjinagaram Kandan and Cuddalore Pandian had fought for the rights of the oppressed at different periods of time from 1890 to 1990.

CHENNAI: An alumni group from various government fine arts colleges in Tamil Nadu is in the process of etching in stone portrait statues of unsung dalit activists who fought for the rights of the downtrodden.

"I have compiled a list of 26 such activists for making their statues," Dalit historian Stalin Rajangam told PTI. In the 1950s, Veerammal, belonging to Tiruchirapalli, constructed a school for dalit girls.

Hailing from Madurai, Vanjinagaram Kandan, during the 1980s, fought for the rights of dalits to access water.

While Tirunelveli's Ponnusamy fought for temple entry, Pandian sought the right to refuse to play the Parai (drum) when demanded by dominant castes, Rajangam said.

"Kandan, Ponnusamy and Pandian - all were murdered for fighting for the cause.

There are a lot of others who contributed during the century, but these 26 names had enough documents and photographs available," Rajangam said.

Former Government College of Fine Arts, Chennai, Principal, G Chandrasekaran, who is leading the team of sculptors said Mahatma Gandhi is an icon.

However, there were also a lot of people who worked on the ground but were not as recognised as him, he said.

"This is an attempt to appreciate the contributions made by such unsung heroes," Chandrasekaran said.

An initiative of director Pa Ranjith's 'Neelam Panbaattu Maiam' (Neelam Cultural Centre), the 26 statues would be displayed at a three-day event - Vaanam Arts Festival - to be held in Chennai from December 29 to 31.

Neelam Cultural Centre coordinator Udaya said the festival would display various dalit art forms.

Rajangam said while 25 of them were natives of Tamil Nadu, a foreigner who made it to the list is James H A Tremenheere.

Tremenheere was the Chengalpattu collector in the 1890s. He assigned 12 lakh acres to the oppressed classes of the Madras Presidency, Rajangam said.

The sculptors are from Government College of Architecture and Sculpture, Mahabalipuram and Government College of Fine Arts at Kumbakonam, Puducherry and Chennai.

 

