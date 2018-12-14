Dam Safety Bill is unconstitutional, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister EK Palaniswami tells PM Modi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Taking strong exception to the introduction of the Dam Safety Bill, 2018, in the Lok Sabha on December 12, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to instruct the Union Ministry of Water Resources to withdraw the bill immediately as it has been introduced without consensus among the States. He also requested the Prime Minister not to proceed further with the process of legislation on Dam safety till such time that Tamil Nadu’s genuine concerns are addressed and a consensus evolved among all the States.

Pointing out that the first proviso under Section 23 (1) of the Dam Safety Bill specifies as to if the specified dam in one State is owned by another State, then the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) would act as the State Dam Safety Organisation for that particular dam, the Chief Minister said. This implies that the dam owning State would have no rights over the safety and maintenance of the dam located in another State.

At present, Mullaiperiyar, Parambikulam, Thunakkadavu and Peruvaripallam dams are owned, operated and maintained by the Tamil Nadu government by virtue of Inter State Agreements, but are located in a neighbouring State.

Further, the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court of India upheld the rights of Tamil Nadu on Mullaiperiyar dam in the judgment and decree dated May 7, 2014.

“Therefore, to deny Tamil Nadu the right to be the Dam Safety Authority with regard to these four dams and vesting the powers to the NDSA, would tantamount to encroaching on the rights of Tamil Nadu, which is unconstitutional. It is also a violation of the federal principles enshrined in our Constitution. The clause should be suitably amended to ensure that the Dam Safety Organisation of a State should have jurisdiction over the dams owned, controlled, operated and maintained by it, even though they are located in another State, the Chief Minister asserted.

Recalling that the issue had already been brought to his notice on June 15, urging him not to legislate an Act on Dam Safety till such time all the States are consulted and consensus is evolved, the CM said the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly had adopted a resolution on June 26 expressing the concerns of the people of Tamil Nadu, on the proposed Dam Safety Bill and it was also sent to the Centre for taking immediate action.

“However, the serious concerns of Tamil Nadu have not been addressed at all by the Government of India and a Bill has now been introduced in the Lok Sabha without considering the views/comments of the State governments,” the CM charged.

Palaniswami said Tamil Nadu had suggested to include a new sub clause to ensure access to the dams by technical personnel for those dams which are located in forest areas and wildlife sanctuaries. However, this suggestion was also not incorporated.

Govt giving importance to farmers: CM



Namakkal: Stating that he was well aware of the difficulties farmers faced, having come from an agriculture family himself, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that the government has been focusing on the welfare of farmers and implementing the schemes introduced by the late J Jayalalithaa towards that effect.

Pointing out that he still practised agriculture, he said that farmers were actually facing a tough time. Hence, considering their livelihood, the government was focusing on peasants’ welfare, he said. “Our government has been working hard day and night for the welfare of the people. Agriculture, in which 65 per cent of the State’s people are involved, is the major department. We are living by them. On the other hand, steps have been taken to improve industrial activities too, he added.

‘Betrayers moved away from party’



Salem: It was only betrayers who moved to other parties, while loyalists still remained with the AIADMK, stated Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday. The great poet Tiruvallurar talked about betrayal in his Thirukkural more than 2,000 years ago. This was for people like Senthil Balaji, he quipped. It was AIADMK that introduced him to the people and made him an MLA and a minister; Senthil should not forget that, he remarked.

He made the statements after media persons asked him about former minister Senthil Balaki joining the DMK. On DMK leader M K Stalin’s corruption charges against the government, the CM dismissed them as mere allegations. While Stalin had claimed that the government would topple soon and the party would break, his expectations did not fulfil. Hence, he has taken to wielding this new weapon – corruption allegations, the Chief Minister added.