Man arrested for raping 12-year-old daughter in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: All Women Police of Arni arrested a 38-year-old man under POCSO on charges of raping his 12-year-old daughter near Arni in Tiruvannamalai district on Friday.

The accused identified as 38-year-old P Venkatesan allegedly raped his daughter a few times for over a year. Venkatesan, an occasional fruit vendor, and his wife have four daughters, and the survivor was his eldest daughter. Embroiled in poverty, the eldest daughter was forced to discontinue her studies after she completed her sixth standard in a government school near Arni. Her mother, who had been taking care of household chores and was also working as a wage labourer, took her daughter for work, according to police sources.

A week ago, Venkatesan's second daughter fell ill due to fever and was hospitalized at Arni government hospital. The eldest daughter, along with her cousin, was taking care of her sister, while her mother had gone to work. Meanwhile, Venkatesan had called her home. After she did not turn up, he went to the hospital and hit her, police sources said.

"She broke down and called her mother for help. She had narrated the entire incident to her mother about being sexually assaulted at the hands of her own father. Venkatesan had threatened to kill her and her mother if they ever reveal the incident to anyone. Appalled over her husband's outrageous behaviour, she took her daughters and went to All Women Police Station (AWPS) Arni, seeking help. The police received details from the mother and the survivor, and filed a complaint on Thursday," P Baby, Inspection Officer (IO) told Express.

Venkatesan was detained by the police team, led by Inspection Officer - P Baby and Sub-Inspector - Allirani. Following an inquiry, he was arrested on Friday morning. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police, Arni, Venkatesan was arrested under section 376 a & b - punishment for rape, section 506 (1) - punishment for criminal intimidation of Indian Penal Code (IPC), and section 4 & 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The family lives near Arnipalayam at Arni in Tiruvannamalai district. The second daughter too had discontinued her studies, police sources added.