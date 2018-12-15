DMK show of strength: Political heavyweights to descend on Chennai for Karunanidhi statue unveiling

By UNI

CHENNAI: A galaxy of National leaders, including former Congress President and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, would ascend in the city on Sunday as part of building a secular front to take on the BJP-led NDA at the Centre.

The occasion is to unveil a life size bronze statue of late Chief Minister and DMK President M Karunanidhi at the Party Headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam'.

The statue would be unveiled by Ms Sonia Gandhi in the presence of DMK President M K Stalin, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, his Kerala and Puducherry counterparts Pinarayi Vijayan and V Narayanasamy respectively, Trinamool Congress Supremo Ms Mamata Banerjee, leaders of CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK and other parties.

After unveiling the statue, the leaders would drive down to the sprawling YMCA grounds, where a mega public meeting would be held,that was expected to give shape to forge a 'Grand Alliance' ahead of the Lok Sabha poll due in 4-5 months time.

After walking out from the BJP-led NDA, Mr Naidu had been making efforts to unite all the secular parties under one roof and cobble up a formidable alliance against the Centre.

The meeting was expected to be a show of strength of the Opposition. This would be the second meeting of the Opposition parties after the one held at New Delhi and chaired by Congress President Rahul Gandi in which detailed discussions were held to oust what they called the 'fascist' and 'communal' BJP from power as it has been destroying institutions like the CBI, RBI and the ECI.

Buoyed by the Congress headed by Rahul Gandhi unseating BJP in the Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, besides Chhattisgarh in the recent Assembly poll, the Opposition now have enough ammunition to take on the BJP-led NDA.

Apart from paying tributes to Karunanidhi, the leaders were expected to trains their guns on BJP, which was facing the ire of Opposition parties, especially after the sudden quitting of the RBI Governor recently.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened across the city in view of Ms Sonia Gandhi's visit and that of other national leaders. Soon after her arrival, Ms Sonia would pay tributes at the memorial of Karunanidhi on the Marina Beach front. Later, she would unveil his statue and proceed for the public meeting.

Reports also said that Superstar Rajinikanth, who has confirmed his entry into politics but was yet to formally float his own party, was expected to attend the statue unveiling function.