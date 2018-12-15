Home States Tamil Nadu

NGT orders reopening of Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi, TN to challenge verdict in SC

The copper factory at Thoothukudi was closed down by the Tamil Nadu government after the protests against the factory reached a peak on May 22 and 13 people got killed in the firing.

Published: 15th December 2018 02:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

Vedanta's Sterlite copper unit in Tuticorin (Photo|PTI)

Vedanta's Sterlite copper unit in Tuticorin (Photo|PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami has said that state government will approach the Supreme Court to challenge the National Green Tribunal's verdict allowing the reopening of Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi.

NGT, earlier in the day, had ordered the reopening of the Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi, seven months after it was shut following a violent protest in May 2018.

The Tribunal also ordered the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to provide the required clearance for opening the plant in three weeks. Calling the closure "unjustifiable", the Tribunal has directed Vedanta Ltd to spend Rs 100 crore over the next three years for the town's "welfare activities" in addition to its CSR activities.

It is learnt that the Rs 100 crore will be spent primarily on health and education facilities and will also look at improving water supply facilities and skill development.

The committee maintained that the closure of the plant was against the principles of natural justice.  “No notice or opportunity of hearing was given to the appellant. The grounds mentioned in the impugned orders are not that grievous to justify permanent closure of the factory. Other issues raised also does not justify the closure of the factory even if the appellant was found to be violating the conditions/norms/ directions," the committee said.

READ HERE | Police firing in Sterlite plant protest: Scars still remain in Thoothukudi

The TNPCB has been directed to pass fresh order of renewal of consent and authorization to handle hazardous substances within three weeks provided Sterlite abides by the riders the tribunal has issued. Sterlite will also be entitled to restoration of electricity for its operations.

The court has also said Sterlite Copper should, take steps to “safeguarding environment.” on a precautionary principle and has been directed to spend Rs 2.5 crore for its faulty handling of 3.5 lakh tonnes of copper slag near the factory.

ALSO READ: Tuticorin Sterlite plant closure has increased sulphuric acid prices 4-fold in 6 months: CEO

The copper factory at Thoothukudi was closed down by the Tamil Nadu government after the protests against the factory reached a peak on May 22 and 13 people got killed in the firing opened by the police against a massive crowd of protesters.

Earlier, Express has accessed the 205-page full report by an independent expert committee, which tells in detail how the company flouted norms over the years and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board allowed it to have a free run before things turned ugly in Thoothukudi and the subsequent killing of 13 protesters, forcing the government to issue closure order, citing public interest. The committee, on the other hand, has actually acknowledged the allegations of TNPCB and public interveners levelled against Sterlite Copper, but concludes that they were not grievous enough to shutdown the factory. 

(With inputs from Online Desk, ANI)

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sterlite Copper Thoothukudi Vedanta Anti Sterlite protests

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp