NGT orders reopening of Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi, TN to challenge verdict in SC

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami has said that state government will approach the Supreme Court to challenge the National Green Tribunal's verdict allowing the reopening of Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi.

NGT, earlier in the day, had ordered the reopening of the Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi, seven months after it was shut following a violent protest in May 2018.

The Tribunal also ordered the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to provide the required clearance for opening the plant in three weeks. Calling the closure "unjustifiable", the Tribunal has directed Vedanta Ltd to spend Rs 100 crore over the next three years for the town's "welfare activities" in addition to its CSR activities.

It is learnt that the Rs 100 crore will be spent primarily on health and education facilities and will also look at improving water supply facilities and skill development.

The committee maintained that the closure of the plant was against the principles of natural justice. “No notice or opportunity of hearing was given to the appellant. The grounds mentioned in the impugned orders are not that grievous to justify permanent closure of the factory. Other issues raised also does not justify the closure of the factory even if the appellant was found to be violating the conditions/norms/ directions," the committee said.

The TNPCB has been directed to pass fresh order of renewal of consent and authorization to handle hazardous substances within three weeks provided Sterlite abides by the riders the tribunal has issued. Sterlite will also be entitled to restoration of electricity for its operations.

The court has also said Sterlite Copper should, take steps to “safeguarding environment.” on a precautionary principle and has been directed to spend Rs 2.5 crore for its faulty handling of 3.5 lakh tonnes of copper slag near the factory.

The copper factory at Thoothukudi was closed down by the Tamil Nadu government after the protests against the factory reached a peak on May 22 and 13 people got killed in the firing opened by the police against a massive crowd of protesters.

Earlier, Express has accessed the 205-page full report by an independent expert committee, which tells in detail how the company flouted norms over the years and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board allowed it to have a free run before things turned ugly in Thoothukudi and the subsequent killing of 13 protesters, forcing the government to issue closure order, citing public interest. The committee, on the other hand, has actually acknowledged the allegations of TNPCB and public interveners levelled against Sterlite Copper, but concludes that they were not grievous enough to shutdown the factory.

