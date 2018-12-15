Reg dept sets timeline to clear encumbrance, deed applications

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : After the launch of digitally-signed encumbrance certificate, Inspector General of Registration J Kumaragurubaran is now putting in timeline for registration department to ensure that sale deeds, encumbrance certificates and other records are available on time by fixing responsibility on officials.

Kumaragurubaran told Express that the decision has been taken after the digital services of registration were opened by Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami recently. “We have divided the entire deadline for applications into four components – Computerised encumbrance certificate and non-computerised encumbrance certificate and computerised certificates and non-computerised certificates”, he said.

He said the computerised encumbrance certificate which usually takes more than 10 days to process will now be processed within a day and at the most a gap of three days, giving much needed respite to applicants.