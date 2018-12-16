Home States Tamil Nadu

A peep into art and architecture of Chola dynasty

She said their empire spread from South India, to possibly all the way to Vietnam.

Published: 16th December 2018 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Administrative jurisdiction, justice system, water and land taxes, interlinked irrigation canal and lake system and maintenance of public records, existed nearly a millennium ago in Southern parts of India and South East Asia; thanks to the meticulous chronicling by the Chola Dynasty, we now have a glimpse of what Tamil Nadu looked like in 1050 AD, say experts.

‘The Chola Dynasty’, is the topic of discussion at Tamil Heritage Trust’s two-day event “Pechchu Kachcheri” which is happening over the weekend at Tamil Virtual Academy at Kotturpuram. Historians and Chola enthusiasts gathered to narrate the legacy the Cholas left behind across arts, architecture, literature and culture.“Temples, particularly those built by Chola kings, are snapshots of frozen time,” said Rangarathnam Gopu, a technical historian and a heritage enthusiast, speaking at the event. He said the temples were not only a place of worship, but was a public place involved in robust activities including education, local administration and maintaining public records.

“The Chola empire sprawled across South Asian region and they were one of the longest living dynasties in Tamil Nadu,” says Chithra Madhavan, an acclaimed historian, speaking at the event. She said their empire spread from South India, to possibly all the way to Vietnam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp