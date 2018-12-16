Activist plans to take TN government to court for not following compulsory ID cards order

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite a government as well as a Madras High Court order that calls for all government employees in the State to wear identity cards during their working hours, the same is not being adhered to, alleges M Valli Narayanan, a resident of Erode, who filed the public interest litigation (PIL) at the Madras High Court and got the order recently. The activist is now planning to file a contempt petition regarding the same.

Speaking to Express, Narayanan said, “A letter to the chief secretary of the government on November 20, demanding for the July 16 orders of the Madras High Court to be implemented, did not yield any response. They all have been tossed to the wind.”

The letter addressed to the Chief Secretary, cited instances of district collectorate premises and also in the Thingalur sub-registrar office, where Narayanan alleged that the government officials never wore an identity card of any form. He says that wearing identity badges, will lead people to the right officials and in a way, decrease corruption in the government offices.

On June 26, the High Court took up a suo motu public interest litigation petition on the basis of a letter written by Narayanan, to then Chief Justice Indira Banerjee. The judge issued the order on July 16 based on the letter filed by the activist.

The government during its submission to the High court, said all the government employees are being provided with computerised identity cards that contain all the details including their photographs.