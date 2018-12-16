Manufacturers to protest against ban on plastics

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A large section of plastic manufacturers of the State will gather outside the Chepauk Cricket Stadium on Tuesday to protest against the State government’s decision to ban some plastic products in Tamil Nadu from January 1, 2019, according to a release from Tamil Nadu Pondy Plastic Association.

The Association has alleged that the ban will impact a few thousand entrepreneurs in the State and affect over a few lakh labourers, and has asked the government to postpone the decision until the Central Government takes a policy decision.

By pointing out how the ban does not apply to non-recyclable plastic products made by MNCs and ‘Indian Corporate Monoliths’, the association has claimed that the intention of the government is not protection of the environment.

“The hidden purpose of this embargo is to destroy the small and tiny industries in Tamil Nadu and also to hand over this vital segment to external citadels of industry,” the release said.

By killing around 25,000 industries in the State, the association claimed that the plastic market of the State would be opened up to the neighbouring States and would result in GST and State Electricity Board revenue loss of around ` 2,000 crore.

The association has also alleged that the ban would drown entrepreneurs who have bought machinery on loan.“If at all, the proposed ban is implemented in Tamil Nadu, these machineries, which have been purchased on loans, will be assigned only to dealers of scraps, which will bring a very negligible price.

“If at all such a situation develops, these entrepreneurs will not be able to repay the loans. An owner of the industry and employees depending on him for their survival, will be left in the wilderness and become refugees on their own soil,” the release said.