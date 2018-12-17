Blast-proof LPG cylinders gaining ground in Tiruchy

Jose K Joseph By

TIRUCHY: Several eateries in the city have made the switch to blast-proof LPG cylinders. Made of composite fibre, the red and green cylinders are a common sight at most roadside food stalls and teashops. Claimed to be blast-proof, distribution of the cylinders in the city started only a month ago, and has received a good response from consumers.

“Currently, we are supplying only 20-kg commercial LPG gas cylinders. We will start distribution of 10-kg domestic gas cylinders in January. If residents are interested in taking the 20-kg cylinders, we are prepared to provide them. We will start distribution of 2-kg and 5-kg cylinders later,” said S Sayeed, Go Gas Elite distributor in Tiruchy

A 20-kg cylinder costs Rs 1,500, almost the same price as the regular one offered by oil marketing companies. “We are currently supplying only to commercial customers and no security deposit is required. But for domestic consumers, there will be a Rs 4,000 security deposit. Anybody can get a connection from us by submitting their Aadhaar details,” said Sayeed.

Anbu, who runs an eatery in front of the Srirangam temple, said, “We plan to get the cylinders without any delay. The cylinders are blast-proof so they are worth the money.

“Since they are blast-proof, it is a great relief for me as several workers handle the cylinders in our restaurant. We do not need to worry about safety after closing my restaurant at night. Similarly, the cylinder will not leave rust marks on floors as its exterior is made of fibre,” said Naser Hussain who runs a restaurant in Allithurai.

