Home States Tamil Nadu

Call for museum to keep ‘dyeing’ Sungudi art alive

It was a day of celebration for Madurai Sungudi Textile Manufacturers and Traders Association that completed 75 years since its inception.

Published: 17th December 2018 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: It was a day of celebration for Madurai Sungudi Textile Manufacturers and Traders Association that completed 75 years since its inception.

Speaking during the function on Sunday, noted textile researcher K Sreemathy said that a sungudi museum should be set up to document the heritage of sungudi for the generations to come.

Made from soft cotton fabric using the tie-and-dye method, the traditional sungudi sarees are hand-woven with authentic sungudi knots and are dyed with natural dyes. Sourashtrians who migrated to Madurai introduced the art form of traditional sungudi dot patterns, under the patronage of King Thirumalai Naicker.

In 2005, ‘Madurai Sungudi’ became the first product from the city to be conferred the Geographical Indication (GI) mark by the Geographical Indications Registry.

On Sunday, the platinum jubilee celebration of the association was organised during which Collector S Natarajan said that the district administration would initiate steps to revive the annual commemoration of Sungudi Day to popularise the art, especially among the youth.

Meanwhile, Madurai South MLA S S Saravanan felicitated veteran sungudi weavers who have had kept the dying art alive for more than seven decades.

Addressing the gathering, Sreemathy said that the authentic manually tied and dyed sungudi art form was long gone with the gradual entry of sungudi variations like wax-printed and screen-printed sungudi textiles and that the traditional sungudi dots were no longer finer.

She further said, “Finer sungudi dots should be revived and it can be best done by teaching the art to school children who can easily master the knack of achieving finer dots with their tender fingers than when done by adults. A museum of sungudi must be set up to document the rich heritage of the art form and to carry it forward for generations to come.”

Also, the youth must indulge in sugundi textile making with a sense of pride and commercialism, she insisted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Forest officials tranquilize elephant in Coimbatore
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Gallery
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposition leaders. It was heartening to see the bonhomie amongst political leaders and alliance partners from different states amid talks of a united anti-BJP front at an all-India level to defeat the ruling party in the Lok sabha elections next year. But the absence of key Mahagathbandhan allies like BSP supremo Mayawati, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal was all too visible. (Photos | PTI)
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp