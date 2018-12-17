Courts cannot interfere in religion: Sri Paripoornananda Saraswati Swamigal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sri Ayyappa Bhaktha Sabha at Mahalingapuram, Chennai, in association with Dharma Rakshana Samiti held an Ayyappa Guruswamigal Sangamam on Sunday to discuss the Supreme Court verdict that permitted women of all ages to visit Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala.

“The court cannot interfere in religious matters. Before doing this, it has to give a clear statement that it cannot enter into any religion,” said Sri Paripoornananda Saraswati Swamigal, founder of Sri Peetam.

He said India was a secular country.

“Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, says Ayyappa is a secular god.”

A popular devotional singer, Veeramani Raju, who was also present at the event, clarified that they were not against women. He said women were allowed in all Ayyappa temples, except Sabarimala, and that was because the place had some special significance. They were against shutdown of washrooms and police interference in Sabarimala.