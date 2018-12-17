Home States Tamil Nadu

Courts cannot interfere in religion: Sri Paripoornananda Saraswati Swamigal

A popular devotional singer, Veeramani Raju, who was also present at the event, clarified that they were not against women.

Published: 17th December 2018 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

S Gurumurthy, RBI board member, addressing Ayyappa Guruswamigal Sangamam meet at Meenakshi Women’s college, Kodambakkam in the city. | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sri Ayyappa Bhaktha Sabha at Mahalingapuram, Chennai, in association with Dharma Rakshana Samiti held an Ayyappa Guruswamigal Sangamam on Sunday to discuss the Supreme Court verdict that permitted women of all ages to visit Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala.

“The court cannot interfere in religious matters. Before doing this, it has to give a clear statement that it cannot enter into any religion,” said Sri Paripoornananda Saraswati Swamigal, founder of Sri Peetam.

He said India was a secular country.

“Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, says Ayyappa is a secular god.”

A popular devotional singer, Veeramani Raju, who was also present at the event, clarified that they were not against women. He said women were allowed in all Ayyappa temples, except Sabarimala, and that was because the place had some special significance. They were against shutdown of washrooms and police interference in Sabarimala.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Forest officials tranquilize elephant in Coimbatore
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Gallery
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposition leaders. It was heartening to see the bonhomie amongst political leaders and alliance partners from different states amid talks of a united anti-BJP front at an all-India level to defeat the ruling party in the Lok sabha elections next year. But the absence of key Mahagathbandhan allies like BSP supremo Mayawati, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal was all too visible. (Photos | PTI)
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp