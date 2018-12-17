Ramadoss bats for check dam on Kollidam river between Nagapattinam and Cuddalore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government should construct a check dam on Kollidam river between Nagapattinam and Cuddalore districts, PMK founder S Ramadoss, said on Sunday.

In a statement, he said that four years ago, the State government declared that a check-dam will be constructed on Kollidam between Nagapattinam and Cuddalore districts. But, nothing has materialised so far.

The lethargic attitude of the rulers on this issue should be condemned, he said.

He recalled that on July 4, 2014, the then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, declared in the Assembly that a check dam will be constructed on Kollidam river between Kumaramangalam in Nagapattinam district and Adhanur in Cuddalore district at a cost of Rs 400 crores with an aim to store six TMC of water.

But, no work has been initiated so far despite the PMK’s demonstration at Kollidam village in Nagapattinam district, he said.

The PMK leader added that his party would extend support to the farmers’ proposed demonstration at Kollidam on December 20 to highlight the demand.