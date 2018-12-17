Home States Tamil Nadu

Will decide on 2019 Lok Sabha poll alliance soon, says CM Edappadi Palaniswami

Palaniswami pointed out that even the DMK was still in talks with other party leaders about alliances and was yet to announce the members in its front.

COIMBATORE: The AIADMK will announce its alliance once Election Commission of India (ECI) announces the dates for the parliamentary elections, announced Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Interacting with journalists at the Coimbatore International Airport, he pointed out that even the DMK was still in talks with other party leaders about alliances and was yet to announce the members in its front.

While former minister Durai Murugan has announced that any party leader can approach the DMK for an alliance, the AIADMK will make an official announcement about its allies after the election schedule was published, he added.

When asked about M K Stalin proposing Rahul Gandhi as prime minister candidate, during the unveiling of former chief minister M Karunanidhi’s statue, Palaniswami remarked that he had nothing to comment on Stalin’s wish.

The chief minister assured reporters that work on Avinashi-Athikadavu project will commence soon.

“Tender has been finalised for the Rs 1,532 crore Avinashi Athikadavu project; the work will benefit the farming community in Tirupur, Coimbatore and Erode districts,” he added.

Speaking about the Sterlite plant issue he said that the government will approach the Supreme Court against NGT’s order; he also pointed out that the government had taken action against the plant in Thoothukudi as it had violated the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) norms.

Meanwhile, residents of Kaniyur Panchayat submitted a petition to the chief minister to include the panchayat in the Avinashi -thikadavu scheme and help solve its water crisis.

