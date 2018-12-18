Alert assistant loco pilots honoured by Southern Railway
Southern Railway General Manager R K Kulshrestha has appreciated the assistant loco pilots whose alertness and vigilance, prevented accidents at various locations recently.
Published: 18th December 2018 02:16 AM | Last Updated: 18th December 2018 05:54 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: Southern Railway General Manager R K Kulshrestha has appreciated the assistant loco pilots whose alertness and vigilance, prevented accidents at various locations recently.
According to a statement, the loco pilots experienced a jerk while operating goods and passenger trains in Mecheri Road-Mettur Dam in Salem- Mettur Dam section, Pettaivayatalai - Kulitalai section in Tiruchchirappalli - Karur section and Podanur-Madukarai sections, and proactively alerted the administration.
In recognition of their sincerity, Kulshrestha gave merit certificates to K R Abilash Babu,Ved Prakash Meena, Niranjan Lal Meena, Kundan Kumar and B Ramesh Kumar.