Alert assistant loco pilots honoured by Southern Railway

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern Railway General Manager R K Kulshrestha has appreciated the assistant loco pilots whose alertness and vigilance, prevented accidents at various locations recently.

According to a statement, the loco pilots experienced a jerk while operating goods and passenger trains in Mecheri Road-Mettur Dam in Salem- Mettur Dam section, Pettaivayatalai - Kulitalai section in Tiruchchirappalli - Karur section and Podanur-Madukarai sections, and proactively alerted the administration.

In recognition of their sincerity, Kulshrestha gave merit certificates to K R Abilash Babu,Ved Prakash Meena, Niranjan Lal Meena, Kundan Kumar and B Ramesh Kumar.