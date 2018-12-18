Coimbatore forest officials tranquillize and capture wild elephant Vinayaga

S Senthil Kumar By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore forest department has tranquilised a problematic wild elephant nicknamed Vinayaga at Periya Thadagam forest.

The animal was under watch by the forest department team since Monday afternoon and it was tranquillized on Tuesday morning at 6 am by a veterinary team headed by Animal husbandry joint director NS Manokaran.

Deepak Srivastava Principal Chief Conservator of forest said that they were able to sedate the animal by providing sedation drug.

"The animal will be monitored using radio coloured method after it is released in the Mudumalai Tiger reseve," he said.

Forest department officials moved Vinayaga into the forest department lorry using four Kumki elephants.

Deepak Srivastava said that the animal was in musth and they have controlled the animal's behaviour. Since other animal is problematic we have decided to monitor the animal using radio coloured method as it was frequently damaging crops and properties in the surroundings of Chinna Thadagam.

Srivastava said that the animal was in musth and they have controlled the animal's behaviour.