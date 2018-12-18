Legal services in Tamil Nadu crippled by vacancies

Home States Tamil Nadu

According to officials from the TNSLSA, in each taluk across the State, there is supposed to be a junior administrative assistant.

By Harish Murali
CHENNAI : Vacancies in the Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority (TNSLSA) across the State are climbing over the past few years. With no recruitment, most of the existing staff are made to work round-the-clock and paralegal volunteers are the only hope at many taluks.

At least 150 junior administrative staff recruited seven months ago are still waiting for appointment orders. In a report released in 2016 by the Madras High Court, it was found that 60 per cent of vacancies in TNSLSA remained vacant, and officials say it is hovering at 70 - 75 per cent.

According to officials from the TNSLSA, in each taluk across the State, there is supposed to be a junior administrative assistant. However, in most of them, there are only paralegal volunteers who work on daily wages.

The Legal Services Act, 1987 is aimed at providing free and competent legal services to weaker sections of society, for securing justice and to organise Lok Adalats to ensure justice on the basis of equal opportunity. However, the entire mission is crippled due to the lack of staff, sources said.

In the annual report released by the Madras High Court in 2017, the number of persons who benefitted through TNSLSA stands at 44,721 while in 2016, it was 44,702. However, in 2015, the number of people who benefitted was 58,372.

A senior official said, at present, the number of vacancies in the department has reached 70 per cent as several people opted for voluntary retirement as they were unable to work under pressure due to manpower shortage. Offices in Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Dindigul, Theni, Thanjavur, Nagercoil and other places remain shut as the only staff present go to nearby taluks to receive petitions from the poor and needy, thereby totally affecting legal services.

During the tenure of Justice Huluvadi G Ramesh, orders for filling up the vacancies of Junior Administrative Assistants in all taluks were issued to principal district judges. However, at least 150- 200 of them have been waiting for their appointment orders.

At present, paralegal volunteers are paid Rs 500 a day. They mostly earn an average of  Rs 9,000-10,000.

Recently, a section of people recruited as junior administrative staff six months ago met TNSLSA Member Secretary A Nazir Ahamed, who assured them that the matter would be looked into.A senior official said, “The entire process of recruitment is underway and it will get over next month.” 

Number of beneficiaries through TNSLSA
2017    44,721 
2016    44,702 
2015    58,372 
Para Legal Volunteers
till 2017 across the
state    2,271

