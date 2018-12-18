Home States Tamil Nadu

Study says 95 per cent child marriages in Tamil Nadu held to thwart love affair 

The study titled ‘Presentation of a retrospective appraisal on prevention of child marriages in Tamil Nadu’ was conducted to find out specific reasons for child marriages in the state.

Published: 18th December 2018 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Child marriage

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Around 33 per cent of child marriages take place in Tamil Nadu due to financial problems in the family, and 17 per cent due to fear of children falling in love, shows a study conducted by the Social Welfare department and Indian Council for Child Welfare along with UNICEF.

The study titled ‘Presentation of a retrospective appraisal on prevention of child marriages in Tamil Nadu’ was conducted to find out specific reasons for child marriages in Tamil Nadu and to form evidence-based documentation. The findings of the study were shared with the press on Monday here. 

Around 1,636 child marriages were stopped by the State government in 2017. The study group reviewed these cases to identify the driving factors of child marriages in the State. The group found that there were two types of child marriage: One decided by the children themselves and the other decided by the family. 

The reasons vary between these two types. The study shows that 95 per cent of marriages were decided due to love affair and four per cent of marriages due to broken family and no one being ready to take care, and one per cent due to pregnancy before marriage.

In arranged marriages, 33 per cent took place due to financial problems of the family. Around 17 per cent were due to fear of love and 11 per cent due to preferential marriage. Also 11 per cent were due to safety issues and sickness of family members, seven per cent due to family norms, and two per cent due to migration of parents and two per cent due to child education related issues.

Also two per cent were due to dowry, two per cent due to other reasons  like illicit relationship of parents posing threat to the safety of the child, pre-marital pregnancy of the child. Around one per cent due to exchange of child for loan, and one per cent due to more number of children in the family. 

During the field visits, the study team observed that unreported cases were more in number than reported cases. The cases are reported only through childline The field workers like Gram Sevika and Mukhya Sevika  hardly identify child marriage cases on their own due to fear of community rejection.

1,636 child marriages were stopped in 2017

According to a study conducted by the Social Welfare department and the Indian Council for Child Welfare along with UNICEF, around 1,636 child marriages were stopped by the State government in 2017. The study group reviewed these cases to identify the driving factors of child marriages in the State. The group found that there were two types of child marriage: One decided by the children themselves and the  other decided by the family

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Forest officials tranquilize elephant in Coimbatore
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Gallery
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposition leaders. It was heartening to see the bonhomie amongst political leaders and alliance partners from different states amid talks of a united anti-BJP front at an all-India level to defeat the ruling party in the Lok sabha elections next year. But the absence of key Mahagathbandhan allies like BSP supremo Mayawati, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal was all too visible. (Photos | PTI)
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp