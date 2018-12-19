Home States Tamil Nadu

LKG/UKG classes in 2,381 Tamil Nadu Anganwadi centres soon

The pre-schools are expected to incur an annual expenditure of `773.32 lakh, the order said, adding that the programme will be implemented on a pilot basis for three years.

Published: 19th December 2018 01:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In order to encourage parents to send their young children to Anganwadi Centres, the government has decided to include Montessori Education based LKG/UKG classes at the centres that are a part of a middle school.

According to an order issued on December 11 by Social Welfare and Nutritious Meal Programme department, LKG/UKG will be introduced in 2,381 Anganwadi centres spread across all 32 districts.

“The Government is aware that now, parents are interested in getting their wards admitted in private schools which offer pre-schooling. Moreover, private schools give facilities like modernised buildings, vehicle, uniform, etc. This has resulted in declining numbers of children in Anganwadi Centres,” order noted.

The pre-schools are expected to incur an annual expenditure of Rs 773.32 lakh, the order said, adding that the programme will be implemented on a pilot basis for three years.

  • neela
    very good more uniform free differnt colour each day
    18 hours ago reply
