Magistrates in Tamil Nadu told to file report on closed FIRs during 2009-2014

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed all magistrates in the State through the district judges to submit a report on the closing of First Information Reports due to non-filing of charge sheets for the period 2009-2014.

Justice MV Muralidaran who was hearing an appeal filed by a knitwear company from Tirupur over compensation claims of a worker who died mysteriously, made this observation after finding that the FIR of the victim was closed as per the directions of the judicial magistrate, Avinasi without any reason.

The appeal stated that K Sasikumar, an employee of a private knitwear company sustained injuries and was taken to a private hospital where he died due to alleged wrong treatment. An FIR was also filed at Uthukuli police station, it added. The judge while hearing the appeal found that a total of 87 FIRs were closed during the period of 2006-2014.

“If the cases are closed due to non-filing of the charge sheet, it only goes to show the failure on the part of the police authorities in taking immediate action against the erring persons. This is certainly an act which needs a probe. The then learned Judicial Magistrate, Avinasi, Ms G Bharathi Prabha, who is presently working as learned Judicial Magistrate, Gobichettipalayam, is directed to submit her explanation for closing all the 87 FIRs of the period from 2006 to 2014,” the judge said.