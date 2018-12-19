No political parties should erect digital banners, says Madras HC in an interim order

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a significant order having far-reaching consequences, a division bench of the Madras High Court has held that no political parties shall erect digital banners in public places all over Tamil Nadu until further orders from the court.

The bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and P Rajamanickam gave the ruling while passing interim orders on a PIL petition from social activist 'Traffic' K R Ramaswamy on Wednesday.

The bench also sought for an undertaking from the state government that it would honour the rules relating to road safety and the judgments of the court relating to the issue.

The matter will be taken up for further hearing on January 4.

The illegal erection of banners by political parties is one the persistent problems in Tamil Nadu and the banners often obstruct the movement of pedestrians. Earlier this month, the Madras High Court had directed the Corporation of Chennai to furnish all details pertaining to the erection of digital banners and hoardings in connection with former Chief Minister and AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran's centenary celebrations throughout the state.

After pulled up by the courts, the Chennai Corporation on Tuesday issued a statement that banners violate the norms and those erected illegally should be removed immediately to avoid a fine of Rs 5000 or a year of imprisonment or both.

Any banner should be erected after due permission from the Chennai Corporation, for a period of six days after which it should be removed without causing any damage, the statement said. Every banner shall carry at its bottom, details of the license number, date of issue of license and the specifications of the banner against which the permission has been obtained failing which legal action would be initiated against the concerned violators.