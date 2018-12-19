Home States Tamil Nadu

No political parties should erect digital banners, says Madras HC in an interim order

The illegal erection of banners by political parties is one the persistent problems in Tamil Nadu and the banners often obstruct the movement of pedestrians.

Published: 19th December 2018 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

AIADMK banners

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a significant order having far-reaching consequences, a division bench of the Madras High Court has held that no political parties shall erect digital banners in public places all over Tamil Nadu until further orders from the court. 

The bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and P Rajamanickam gave the ruling while passing interim orders on a PIL petition from social activist 'Traffic' K R Ramaswamy on Wednesday.

The bench also sought for an undertaking from the state government that it would honour the rules relating to road safety and the judgments of the court relating to the issue.

The matter will be taken up for further hearing on January 4.

The illegal erection of banners by political parties is one the persistent problems in Tamil Nadu and the banners often obstruct the movement of pedestrians. Earlier this month, the Madras High Court had directed the Corporation of Chennai to furnish all details pertaining to the erection of digital banners and hoardings in connection with former Chief Minister and AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran's centenary celebrations throughout the state.

After pulled up by the courts, the Chennai Corporation on Tuesday issued a statement that banners violate the norms and those erected illegally should be removed immediately to avoid a fine of Rs 5000 or a year of imprisonment or both. 

Any banner should be erected after due permission from the Chennai Corporation, for a period of six days after which it should be removed without causing any damage, the statement said. Every banner shall carry at its bottom, details of the license number, date of issue of license and the specifications of the banner against which the permission has been obtained failing which legal action would be initiated against the concerned violators. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
digital banners in public places political parties banners in public places Madras HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp