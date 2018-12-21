Home States Tamil Nadu

Kongu Express from Coimbatore to Hazarat Nizamuddin gets first rake of Utkrisht coaches

The upgraded coaches of Kongu Express will have enhanced amenities such as LED lights, Braille signage and maintenance lock for toilets.

Published: 21st December 2018 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

Coach refurbished under project Utkrisht allotted to Kongu Express. | Express Photo Services

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first rake of refurbished coaches under project Utkrisht (Special) has been allotted to Kongu Express. The maiden run of the train that runs from Coimbatore to Hazarat Nizamuddin is likely to commence on Sunday, said official sources.

The upgraded coaches of Kongu Express will have enhanced amenities such as LED lights, Braille signage and maintenance lock for toilets. In addition, flushing valves, health facets and other dustbins to be fitted into the toilets as per the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) standards.

“The flooring of coach has been replaced and every reserved coach has been provided with fire extinguisher. AC coaches are fitted with an indication board,” said a senior railway official.

However, it is learnt that as proposed earlier, the Railways is unable to provide vinyl wrapping in the coach interiors and has not replaced the seats owing to shortage of funds. The rake was upgraded at the cost of Rs 60 lakh.

In November 2017, the Railways launched project Swarn to upgrade the coaches of premier trains such as Shatabdi, Duronto and Rajdhani.

Following this, the Parliament Standing Committee, which studied passenger amenities, indicted the Railways, saying that it has been paying too much attention to premier trains, neglecting the regular passenger trains. The PAC also advised the Railways to provide better amenities on a par with premier trains to regular express trains as well.

Acting on this, the Railway Board launched project Utkrist under which 140 rakes of 66 trains across India have been chosen for upgradation. Among this, 17 rakes of eight long-distance trains are connected to various parts of Tamil Nadu.

In the Southern Railway, 10 rakes of six trains have been identified for renovation.

The trains are Tiruchy-Howrah superfast express (bi-weekly), Madurai-Delhi Hazrat Nizamuddin Sampark Kranti Express (biweekly), Coimbatore-Hazrat Nizamuddin Kongu Express (weekly), Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram AC Express (bi-weekly), KSR Bengaluru-Kochuveli Express (daily) and Mangaluru Central-Nagercoil Express (daily).

Additionally, the Mysuru-Thoothukudi Express (daily) run by the Southern Western Railway, and Dibrugarh-Kanniyakumari weekly express run by Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) will also get refurbished.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp