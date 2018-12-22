Home States Tamil Nadu

It's official: Kamal Haasan to contest 2019 Lok Sabha polls 

Haasan said his party's campaign would focus on Tamil Nadu's development and that they are open to alliances with like-minded parties

Published: 22nd December 2018 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan celebrated his 64th birthday at the party office on Eldams Road in the city on Wednesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Makkal Needhi Maiam founded by actor Kamal Hassan will face the ensuing Lok Sabha elections by forging an alliance with the ‘like-minded’ parties; however, Hassan dropped enough hints that BJP is not in the list of ‘like-minded’ parties while declining to pinpoint the other parties in his list.

The high-level meeting of the MNM which deliberated various issues today authorised Kamal Hassan to take a decision with regard to alliance. Hassan told reporters that the MNM was yet to take a decision on alliance. “We cannot take a hasty decision on alliance issue,” he added.

When asked to clarify whether the alliance would be either with Congress or BJP, Kamal Hassan was quickly said “The MNM will not ally with any party which is desperate to change the DNA of Tamil Nadu.”

Asked to pinpoint whether he would mean that MNM would not ally with BJP, Hassan said “You are adept in making such inferences. It is up to you to decide.”

On whether he would contest either in Lok Sabha or Assembly elections, Hassan replied in the positive. Dr Mahendran would be head the committee to select the MNM candidates for the 40 Parliamentary seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, he added. If by-elections are announced for the 20 Assembly constituencies which are vacant now, MNM will field its candidates, he said adding that the party was preparing itself to face the local body elections too.

To a question as to what would be the issues the MNM would project during the campaign for Lok Sabha elections, Hassan said “Our campaign will be towards the progress of Tamil Nadu. It high time that the
injustices met out to Tamil Nadu be set right. All these issues will be key part of our campaign.”

Responding to a question, Hassan said “We will announce the total number of cadre joined our party and other details on January 31.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kamal Haasan MNM Makkal Needhi Maiam 2019 Lok Sabha elections Tamil Nadu politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp