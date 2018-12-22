It's official: Kamal Haasan to contest 2019 Lok Sabha polls 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Makkal Needhi Maiam founded by actor Kamal Hassan will face the ensuing Lok Sabha elections by forging an alliance with the ‘like-minded’ parties; however, Hassan dropped enough hints that BJP is not in the list of ‘like-minded’ parties while declining to pinpoint the other parties in his list.

The high-level meeting of the MNM which deliberated various issues today authorised Kamal Hassan to take a decision with regard to alliance. Hassan told reporters that the MNM was yet to take a decision on alliance. “We cannot take a hasty decision on alliance issue,” he added.

When asked to clarify whether the alliance would be either with Congress or BJP, Kamal Hassan was quickly said “The MNM will not ally with any party which is desperate to change the DNA of Tamil Nadu.”

Asked to pinpoint whether he would mean that MNM would not ally with BJP, Hassan said “You are adept in making such inferences. It is up to you to decide.”

On whether he would contest either in Lok Sabha or Assembly elections, Hassan replied in the positive. Dr Mahendran would be head the committee to select the MNM candidates for the 40 Parliamentary seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, he added. If by-elections are announced for the 20 Assembly constituencies which are vacant now, MNM will field its candidates, he said adding that the party was preparing itself to face the local body elections too.

To a question as to what would be the issues the MNM would project during the campaign for Lok Sabha elections, Hassan said “Our campaign will be towards the progress of Tamil Nadu. It high time that the

injustices met out to Tamil Nadu be set right. All these issues will be key part of our campaign.”

Responding to a question, Hassan said “We will announce the total number of cadre joined our party and other details on January 31.”