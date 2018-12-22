‘Pest war’ declared against maize infiltrator, fall armyworm

T MURUGANANDHAM By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government is waging a ‘war’ against fall armyworm (Spodoptera frugiperda), an invasive pest from the United States which has been wreaking havoc in farmlands in the State with maize crops as its main target.

The State Agriculture Department, which has been conducting awareness programmes among farmers about the measures to control this pest, has drawn up a multi-pronged strategy to do away with this problem.

Armyworm, a deadly invasive pest spread to countries including Brazil, Argentina and Africa, was observed in maize varieties in June last, in Karnataka, and around six months ago, it spread to Karur in Tamil Nadu. Though the Agriculture Department took early preventive measures and advised the farmers accordingly, the spread has increased.

“Sometime ago, the pest was noticed in one lakh hectares of maize. But now due to various measures taken, the infestation has been brought down to around 50,000 hectares. We are working on a war-footing to root out this pest with multiple strategies and by providing relevant pesticides free of cost to the farmers. For this purpose, Rs 4 crore has been sanctioned,” Agriculture department officials told Express.

The government will be supplying pheromone traps free of cost to maize cultivating farmers in 30,000 hectares, besides, Entomopathogenic Fungai, namely, Metarhizium anisopliae WP, a bio-control agent for maize crop cultivated in 20,000 hectares. Block Assistant Director of Agriculture may be contacted for any further clarification.

When asked why the infestation had increased, the officials explained that the sudden changes of climate atmosphere during the recent months, became conducive to the breeding of this pest. It seems to multiply at a faster rate during the winter season and during intermittent rainy days.“It is a nocturnal pest.

During the daytime, it hides itself in the stems of the crop and comes out only after 6 pm. This is also another impediment in controlling this pest. However, we have designed appropriate strategies to eliminate this,” the officials added.

The officials pointed out that Armyworm is under control in Tamil Nadu, compared to states such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Bihar, and Assam.

Now this invasive pest is noticed primarily in maize crop in the districts of Perambalur, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Vellore, Villupuram, Tiruchy, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Coimbatore, Tirupur and Salem.

The Armyworm attacks the emerging leaf whorl of a 15-day-old crop. Due to its feeding habit, the leaves are found with small and big round-shaped holes or sometimes, with holes of irregular shape which are aligned in a straight line. This pest also attacks tips and shank of the corn.

“Among the various strategies, the government is planning to use bio-control methods to eliminate this invasive pest, i.e., by releasing predator insects such as Trichogramma chilonis which eats this Armyworm. Besides, numerous awareness programmes are being conducted among the farmers about this method to control this pest,” the officials said.

Measures to control armyworm: