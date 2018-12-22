Plea seeks cancelling of permission for PWD to mine sand from Palar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A PIL petition has been filed in the Madras High Court to cancel the permission given to Public Works Department to mine sand from Palar river at Pattu village in Vellore district.

In his petition, a resident of the village contended that the Vellore Collector, by an order dated July 27, 2017, granted permission to the Public Works Department to quarry sand subject to certain conditions.

However, the department executive engineer mined vast quantity of sand violating all conditions, day and night. The trees situated in the river were damaged up to their roots, he alleged and prayed for a direction to the Collector to consider his representation dated December 5 to cancel the permission granted.

When the matter came up before a division bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and P Rajamanickam on

Friday, Additional Government Pleader sought time to file a status report with supporting documents with

regard to petitioner’s allegations as well as the steps taken for the removal of the said trees in the water-body. The division bench posted the matter for January 22.

Plan to buy Bolero for Mylapore temple dropped

Chennai: The proposal to purchase a Bolero car for the use of HR&CE officials attached to Sri Kapaleeswarar temple in Mylapore, out of the temple funds, has been dropped, the Madras High Court was told on Friday.

When a PIL petition challenging the orders dated November 5 last, of the HR&CE Commissioner granting sanction to purchase a Mahindra Bolero Power ZLX car at Rs 8.8 lakh came up for hearing, the Additional Advocate-General told Justices M Sathyanarayanan and P Rajamanickam that the proposal has been dropped.

The bench then posted the matter for further hearing on January 28. According to the petitioner, the temple’s funds should be used for its own maintenance and other festival purposes.]

Advance bail granted

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to Ranvir Shah and Kiran Rao in connection with cases probed by Idol Wing CID. In its order, a bench comprising Justices R Mahadevan and PD Audikesavalu said that the investigators had failed to take any steps to arrest the suspects.

‘Take action against BCCI’

Chennai: A PIL was filed in the Madras High Court on Friday for a directive to authorities to initiate legal action against BCCI stating that it is representing India without any official approval at national and international levels. Justices M Sathyanarayanan and P Rajamanickam ordered issue of notices to BCCI and other union government authorities.