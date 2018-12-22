Tamil Nadu plastic ban: Government releases list of banned items, its eco-friendly alternatives

By Online Desk

Come January 1, 2019, Tamil Nadu’s dream of becoming plastic-free, at least partly, will be put to litmus test. Keeping this in view, the state government has released a list of items that have been banned.

On World Environment Day this year, the Tamil Nadu government had announced a ban of non-biodegradable and single-use plastic and had recommended the use of environmental-friendly products.

The State House Select Committee had also recommended the restricted use of plastic for daily-use products such as milk, curd, oil and medicines.

List of banned plastic items:

Plastic sheet / cling film used for food wrapping b. Plastic sheet used for spreading on dining table Plastic Thermocol plates b. Plastic coated paper plates Plastic coated paper cups b. Plastic tea cups c. Plastic tumbler d. Thermocol cups Plastic carry bag of all sizes & thickness b. Plastic coated carry bags c. Non woven Bags Water pouches / packets Plastic straw Plastic flags Plastic Coated Carry bags Non-Woven Bag

List of eco-friendly alternatives: