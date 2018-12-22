Tamil Nadu plastic ban: Government releases list of banned items, its eco-friendly alternatives
On World Environment Day on June, Tamil Nadu government had announced a ban of non-biodegradable and single-use plastic and had recommended the use of environmental-friendly products.
Come January 1, 2019, Tamil Nadu’s dream of becoming plastic-free, at least partly, will be put to litmus test. Keeping this in view, the state government has released a list of items that have been banned.
The State House Select Committee had also recommended the restricted use of plastic for daily-use products such as milk, curd, oil and medicines.
List of banned plastic items:
- Plastic sheet / cling film used for food wrapping b. Plastic sheet used for spreading on dining table
- Plastic Thermocol plates b. Plastic coated paper plates
- Plastic coated paper cups b. Plastic tea cups c. Plastic tumbler d. Thermocol cups
- Plastic carry bag of all sizes & thickness b. Plastic coated carry bags c. Non woven Bags
- Water pouches / packets
- Plastic straw
- Plastic flags
- Plastic Coated Carry bags
- Non-Woven Bag
List of eco-friendly alternatives:
- Plantain leaves, Areca nut plates
- Aluminium foils
- Paper rolls
- Lotus leaves
- Glass / metal tumblers,
- Bamboo, Wooden Products
- Paper straw
- Cloth / Paper / Jute bags
- Paper / Cloth flags
- Ceramic wares
- Edible Cutleries
- Earthen Pots