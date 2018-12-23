Home States Tamil Nadu

Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Tamil Nadu churches declare support to DMK

Speaking at a Christmas celebration in Chennai, all the bishops came out openly in support of the DMK so much so that the event looked more of a party conference than a religious celebration.

Published: 23rd December 2018 12:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

MK Stalin

DMK leader MK Stalin (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY : With only a few months left for elections to Lok Sabha, the DMK received a booster shot on Saturday when a gathering of bishops, pastors and priests from all churches assured support of Christians to the Dravidian party.

Speaking at a Christmas celebration in the city, all the bishops came out openly in support of the DMK so much so that the event looked more of a party conference than a religious celebration.

To top it all, party president Stalin cut a cake.

The Bishops fed Stalin and he returned the gesture. The celebration was organised by Christian Nal Yenna Iyakkam led by S Inigo Irudhayaraj. 

Earlier, addressing the gathering, Stalin said his party would stand by the minorities and recalled how former chief minister M Karunanidhi always supported the poor, Dalits and minorities.

Also, he listing the welfare schemes the DMK government had implemented for minorities’ welfare.

“Helping minorities does not mean it is against the majority. It is our duty to extend helping hand to them. But the BJP is confusing the people.”

Lashing out at the Union government, Stalin accused it of favouring the rich. “It is DMK that is keeping the BJP at bay in Tamil Nadu. We have to ensure the same nationwide,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp