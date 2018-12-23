Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Tamil Nadu churches declare support to DMK

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY : With only a few months left for elections to Lok Sabha, the DMK received a booster shot on Saturday when a gathering of bishops, pastors and priests from all churches assured support of Christians to the Dravidian party.

Speaking at a Christmas celebration in the city, all the bishops came out openly in support of the DMK so much so that the event looked more of a party conference than a religious celebration.

To top it all, party president Stalin cut a cake.

The Bishops fed Stalin and he returned the gesture. The celebration was organised by Christian Nal Yenna Iyakkam led by S Inigo Irudhayaraj.

Earlier, addressing the gathering, Stalin said his party would stand by the minorities and recalled how former chief minister M Karunanidhi always supported the poor, Dalits and minorities.

Also, he listing the welfare schemes the DMK government had implemented for minorities’ welfare.

“Helping minorities does not mean it is against the majority. It is our duty to extend helping hand to them. But the BJP is confusing the people.”

Lashing out at the Union government, Stalin accused it of favouring the rich. “It is DMK that is keeping the BJP at bay in Tamil Nadu. We have to ensure the same nationwide,” he said.