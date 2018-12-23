Man pours hot oil on a customer over hotel tiff in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Darwin in his On The Origin of Species claims that the specimens of a species would compete against themselves for food and space. His astute remarks found resonance at a tiny hotel in the city when a customer entered into a heated argument with a cashier over a food parcel.

However, a sexagenarian became the unsuspecting victim of the tiff when the customer used a kadaai full of hot oil as a projectile aimed at the cashier. While the cashier managed to duck the hot oil onslaught, it landed on another customer awaiting to pay his bill.

Jeyamari (47) went to a hotel a hotel on Aruppukottai Main Road at Villapuram and ordered takeaway. He paid the amount and received the bill. However, when he approached the parcel counter, the staff informed him that the service was over for the day. Angered by the mismanagement, Jeyamari started quarrelling with Prakash (28), the cashier for issuing bills mechanically.

The fight soon escalated and in a fit of rage Jeyamari attempted to pour a kadaai of hot oil on the cashier. However, Prakash swiftly moved away and the hot oil fell on Karuppasamy (65), a resident of Rajapalayam, who was rushed to a private hospital in Madurai. Later, based on a complaint lodged by Prakash, the Avaniyapuram police registered a case and arrested Jeyamari.