PM Narendra Modi commences video conferencing with BJP cadres

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced his video conferencing interaction with BJP cadres Central Chennai, North Chennai, Tiruchy, Madurai and Thiruvallur parliament segments on Sunday morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been interacting with cadres and poll booth agents of the BJP party through video conferencing for the last two months across the country. After completing two phases of video conferencing in Tamil Nadu, on Sunday, he commenced his third phase of video conferencing with the cadres of Central Chennai, North Chennai, Tiruchy, Madurai and Thiruvallur parliament segments.

The video conferencing programs are going on at Ayyavu Mahal in Amainthakkari, Chennai for Central Chennai parliament segment while it is going on at Hemaraj Bhavan, Otteri for North Chennai segment.

Similarly, at Oxford Engineering College, Mannar Thirumalai Naykkar College, NBT Mahal, Thiruvallur for the Tiruchy, Madurai and Thiruvalluvar parliaments segments respectively.

In each place, around 500 to 600 cadres are taking part and some of them asked their questions regarding the achievements of BJP-led government. The functionaries of BJP have made elaborate arrangements for the interaction.

