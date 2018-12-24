Home States Tamil Nadu

Sacked brother of  TN Deputy CM OPS re-admitted into AIADMK 

The decision to sack O Raja, a former panchayat body chief hailing from Theni district, was announced by Panneerselvam and Joint Coordinator K Palaniswami.

Published: 24th December 2018 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam's brother O Raja, who was sacked for "anti-party" activities last week, was Monday re-inducted into the AIADMK after he expressed regret for his action, the party said.

Panneerselvam and Chief Minister K Palaniswami, the party's Joint Coordinator, announced the re-induction of Raja, the former panchayat body chief hailing from Theni district.

"O Raja, who was removed from the party, is being allowed to function as member from today onwards after he expressed regret for his action in person and through letter, and requested that he be inducted in the party," they said in a statement.

Raja was sacked from all posts and the AIADMK's primary membership by the two leaders on December 19 for "going against the party's policies and bringing disrepute to it".

The ruling party had then welcomed the action, saying the leadership would not tolerate any indiscipline, irrespective of the person's status.

 

TAGS
AIADMK  O Panneerselvam OPS brother O Raja Tamil Nadu politics

