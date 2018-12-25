Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu man allegedly killed in Poland, victim's kin seek government’s help to bring his body back

The family members sought the government to help bring the victim's body, as they couldn’t bear the expenses.

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Family members of 25-year-old, P Venkatesan who was allegedly killed in Poland, on Tuesday submitted a petition at the Vellore Collector office, seeking help from the government to bring his body to his native village at Sambasivapuram of Kavanur in Vellore district. 

The inconsolable family members sought the government to help bring Venkatesan’s body, as they couldn’t bear the expenses. Venkatesan was living in Warsaw, Poland.

“As usual, we were expecting his call on December 23 (Sunday). While we used to talk to him regularly over phone, last Sunday we didn't receive his phone call. Though, we tried to call him, there was no response. We became anxious, and contacted Chennai-based MKS consultancy, through which his application was processed, on Monday morning. By Monday evening, the agency informed us that Venkatesan was allegedly killed at his residence,” Pichandi, a relative of Venkatesan, told Express. 

Venkatesan, a graduate in EEE Diploma, had gone to Poland on November 4, 2018 to join as a Maintenance worker at Bristo & Co.

He got married to V Kalaiselvi (23) five years ago, and had a four-year-old son. After the death of Venkatesan 's father, Pazhani, his mother, Manonmaniam, looked after the family, said Pichandi.

In her petition, Kalaiselvi mentioned that her husband’s death had brought grief upon the family. She had appealed the government to bring Venkatesan’s body to his native village in her petition.

When Express contacted Vellore collector S A Raman, he said, “The district administration has begun the process to bring Venkatesan’s body to his hometown in Vellore.”

