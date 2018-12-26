Home States Tamil Nadu

Jan Shatabdi gets solar panels on roof

A Delhi-based private contractor commenced the work on May 29 and completed it a month ago.

Published: 26th December 2018 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

Solar panels have been installed on the roofs of six coaches of Jan Shatabdi Express | express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With a view to reducing the dependence on conventional sources of energy, the Salem Division of the Southern Railway has started tapping renewable energy successfully by placing solar panels on the roofs of the six coaches of Jan Shatabdi Express between Coimbatore and Mayiladuthurai  
The railway has spent Rs 15.20 lakh for placing 4.8 kwp solar panels on six coaches.

A Delhi-based private contractor commenced the work on May 29 and completed it a month ago. Renewable energy is used for operating lights and fans in these six coaches. This has also helped reduce maintenance works. In the absence of solar energy, supply to the coach is catered by the conventional alternator/battery through a charge controller.  

A senior official from Electrical Department in Salem Division said, “We have been tapping 20 units of solar power used for operating 56 lights and 34 fans. As a result, 110 volt battery and alternator would get more life. We used to change batteries once in four years. However, we can now extend the lives of the batteries and the alternator by a few more years.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Southern Railway Jan Shatabdi Express

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Man forced to lick his own spit over eve teasing allegations in Bihar's Begusarai
This annual fest in Pune gives a taste of rural flavour
Gallery
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
People offering prayer on the eve of Christmas Day in Hyderabad. (EPS | R.Satish Babu)
Christmas 2018: Here's how the nation is celebrating the festive season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp