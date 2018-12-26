Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu plastic ban: Appeals for exemption get louder

There are a bunch of applications pending with the government, seeking exemption from the ban.

Published: 26th December 2018 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

plastic ban, banned, maharashtra plastic ban

Image used for representational purpose only.

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The countdown has begun, to bid farewell to single-use plastic products in the State. The State government is gearing up to keep a promise it made as early as in June — to “gift a plastic-free State to future generations” starting January 2019. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will chair a high-level meeting this week to decide on some of the key issues in this regard.    

There are a bunch of applications pending with the government, seeking exemption from the ban. This includes a request from the State-owned Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (TNPL), which has written to the Environment and Forests Department seeking an exemption for plastic-coated paper cups from the purview of the ban which will come into effect on January 1.

Express had earlier reported about TNPL’s resistance. Sources in Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board say that the government is yet to decide on the requests sent by TNPL and several other companies. “It’s a policy decision and a final call on their requests will be taken at the high-level meeting to be held this week,” they say.

TNPL is one of the major players in the paper cups market. It manufactures and markets about 60,000 tonnes of stock for paper cups in a year. Although the actual stock produced by TNPL does not have any plastic, a thin film of food grade low-density polyethene is added by paper cup converter units to create a liquid barrier before it’s sold for end use.

TNPL also has an in-house LDPE film coating unit, operations of which have been outsourced. This unit processes a very small quantity of the cup stock and sells it as ‘coated cup stock’ for conversion as paper cups. “Out of 5,000 tonnes per month produced, about 2,000 tonnes is marketed in Tamil Nadu, which has a market volume of about 12,000 tonnes per month,” TNPL managing director S Sivashanmugaraja has said in his letter. “Therefore, the ban will directly impact the sale of TNPL.”

He also added that plastic accounts for just 5 per cent of the finished product and the remaining 95 per cent is paper, which is “recyclable, biodegradable and eco-friendly.”

‘Paper cups 5% plastic, 95% paper’

TNPL is one of the major players in the paper cups market. It manufactures and markets about 60,000 tonnes of stock for paper cups in a year. Although the actual stock produced by TNPL does not have any plastic, a thin film of food grade low-density polyethene is added by paper cup converter units to create a liquid barrier before it’s sold for end use. TNPL managing director S Sivashanmugaraja said that plastic accounts for just 5 per cent of the finished product and the remaining 95 per cent is paper, which is “recyclable, biodegradable and totally eco-friendly.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Plastic Ban Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Man forced to lick his own spit over eve teasing allegations in Bihar's Begusarai
This annual fest in Pune gives a taste of rural flavour
Gallery
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
People offering prayer on the eve of Christmas Day in Hyderabad. (EPS | R.Satish Babu)
Christmas 2018: Here's how the nation is celebrating the festive season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp